Businessman Was On Way Home, Stopped On Bridge, Robbed Off Rs 10 Lakh

A group of unidentified criminals allegedly looted Rs 10 lakh from a businessman on a bridge in Odisha's Koraput district. The incident took place on Monday on the Kotpad-Kundura road, police said.

According to police sources, the businessman (name withheld) was returning home after completing a business transaction when a gang of criminals intercepted his vehicle. The culprits, armed with deadly weapons, threatened him and his driver before forcibly taking away a bag containing cash worth Rs 10 lakh.

The victim stated that the incident occurred around 9:30 am, when his car slowed down near the bridge. Suddenly, two motorcycles and a four-wheeler blocked the road. The criminals, wearing masks, surrounded the vehicle and pointed weapons at him, demanding money. Under fear for his life, the businessman handed over the cash without resistance.

After the robbery, the men fled the spot towards the forested stretch connecting Kotpad and Kundura. The businessman immediately informed the Kotpad Police, who reached the scene and began an investigation. A scientific team has collected fingerprints and CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The Koraput Police has directed a special team to trace the culprits and assured that strict action will be taken against those involved. Checkpoints have been set up along major exit routes in the district.

Police suspect that the gang had prior information about the businessman's cash movement, indicating a pre-planned operation.

Local residents expressed shock over the daring robbery and demanded enhanced patrolling along the Kotpad-Kundura route, which has recently seen several such incidents during late hours.

Investigation into the case is underway, police said.

