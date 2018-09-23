Bus Falls Into Ditch On Delhi-Haridwar Highway In UP Leaving 50 Injured

The vehicle overturned due to a pothole on the road, police said

All India | | Updated: September 23, 2018 14:56 IST
Nineteen out of the 50 injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment

Muzaffarnagar, UP: 

Fifty people were injured when a bus overturned and fell into a ditch on Delhi-Haridwar national highway at Haredi bypass today morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said the incident occurred about 25 km from here when a bus was carrying 60 passengers from Govindpuri in Delhi to Haridwar for idol immersion in Ganga river.

The vehicle overturned due to a pothole on the road, Mr Singh said, adding the police rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident.

Nineteen out of the 50 injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

