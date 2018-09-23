Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Rams Into Tree In Kangra; 1 Dies, 31 Injured

The bus conductor died in the accident. (Representational)

A 40-year-old conductor died and 31 others were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests rammed into a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Around 35 people were in the private bus when the accident happened close to Bathu Bridge near Ranital -- around 200 km from Shimla -- at around 7.30 pm, said district Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar.

The bus was on its way to Darkata from Rait when the driver apparently lost control and collided with a tree, following which a car also hit it from the backside. Prima facie, rash driving appears to be cause of the accident, MR Kumar added.

The deceased has been identified as Harnam Singh and the injured are admitted to a hospital ,a police officer said.

This is second accident in the state on Saturday. Thirteen people, including three couples, died after a vehicle veered off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Shimla district.

