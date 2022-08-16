6 Border Police Personnel Killed After Bus Falls Into River In Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: The accident reportedly occurred due to brake failure.

Six border police personnel died after the bus they were travelling in skidded down a road and fell into a river in Jammu and Kashmir today.

At least 30 other personnel travelling in the bus have suffered injuries in the accident that occurred at Chandanwari in Anantnag district reportedly due to brake failure. The security personnel were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty.

The bus, which was carrying 39 security forces personnel - 37 from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and two from Jammu and Kashmir Police, was on its way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam when the incident took place.

"In a road #accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got #martyred while as several others got injured, who are being #airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

As many as 19 ambulances were rushed to spot following the accident and a massive rescue operation was undertaken by the local authorities.

Medical teams at Government Medical College, Anantnag, the district hospital there and the sub divisional hospital in Seer have been put on high alert, said Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

The bodies of the victims have been kept at Pahalgam Civil Hospital while those who suffered severe injuries were given first aid and referred to GMC Anantnag.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

"Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest," he said in a tweet.