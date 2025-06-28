Advertisement
Burning Smell In Cabin, Air India Flight Returns To Mumbai, Lands Safely: Report

The Air India flight AI 639 landed safely back in Mumbai on Friday, an airline spokesperson said.

Read Time: 1 min
Burning Smell In Cabin, Air India Flight Returns To Mumbai, Lands Safely: Report
A passenger posted on social media that the aircraft took off at 11.50 pm. (Representational)

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai returned to Mumbai airport in a precautionary move after a burning smell was felt in the cabin, news agency ANI reported.

The Air India flight AI 639 landed safely back in Mumbai on Friday, an airline spokesperson said.

"The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated. Our ground colleagues in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption," Air India said.

A passenger posted on social media that the aircraft took off at 11.50 pm. After flying for some 45 minutes, the captain announced they would be returning to Mumbai due to a technical issue.

"We touched down safely around 12.47 am," the passenger, Utsav Tiwari, said.

