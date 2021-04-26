'Stay Strong India': UAE Buildings Light Up With Tricolour In Support Amid Covid Surge

Landmark buildings in the UAE lit up with a solidarity message for India amid the Covid crisis.

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in India, landmark buildings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) illuminated with the Tricolour to show solidarity with the country as it tries to tackle the pandemic.

The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai and the Adnoc headquarters in Abu Dhabi were lit up with the Indian flag as well as the message "Stay Strong India" on Sunday night.

"As India battles the gruesome war against COVID19 , its friend UAE sends its best wishes. Burj Khalifa in Dubai lits up in (Tricolour) to showcase its support," the Embassy of India in the UAE posted on Twitter along with a video of the Burj Khalifa.

Ambassador of India to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said on Twitter: "India appreciates the UAE's strong support to its close friend in difficult times."

India's coronavirus cases and deaths hit a new record with 3.49 lakh fresh infections on Sunday, taking the caseload to 1.69 crore while 2,767 people died due to Covid.

Hospitals in the country are overwhelmed and SOS messages have flooded social media for oxygen and hospital beds.

The UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country. However, departure flights will continue to operate and the ban will not extend to UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations, according to a report.

Several other countries which have restricted travel to and from India include the UK, France, Germany, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Oman and Pakistan.