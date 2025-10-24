Bumla Pass, Where Subedar Joginder Singh Made Heroic Stand Against Chinese

Arunachal Pradesh's Bumla Pass is at 15,200 feet. And that's where NDTV went. October 23, 1962 was the day when the Chinese army launched an attack on India - from this very place.

Indian soldiers defended the nation bravely then, and here at Bumla Pass, no matter what the situation, weather or terrain, Indian soldiers continue to defend the nation at 15,200 feet.

We trace the story of how Subedar Joginder Singh and his men defended the nation till the end at Bumla Pass. Subedar Singh was posthumously honoured with India's highest military award, Param Vir Chakra.

Today, Indian soldiers stand alert and prepared in this area, a walking distance from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) nearby.

There is a ridge and a thumb-shaped structure in the distance, which is still on the Indian side. Beyond that, there are Chinese forward posts.

Bumla Pass - a place that holds immense significance in India's military history - is also one of the five flag meeting points between Indian and Chinese officers. Nine flag meetings are held every year.

Visitors will also see a statue of Subedar Singh when they visit Bumla Pass.

On October 23, 1962, after the Chinese launched an attack from a ridge right at this spot, Subedar Singh and his men rose up to defend and gave a fierce fight despite being outnumbered.

With most of his men and himself injured and killed in action, the Chinese continued to advance. Subedar Singh managed to grab a light machine gun and opened fire across the battlefield, killing several Chinese soldiers.

After Subedar Singh and his men ran out of ammunition, they emerged from their bunkers with bayonets fixed on their guns and advanced towards the Chinese, shouting the Sikh battle cry - "Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal". They fought till the end.

A long line of motorcycles carrying the national flag came to Bumla Pass in honour of Subedar Singh and his men, who gave their lives defending the nation.

This is an important day for Bumla. It was on this day on the 23rd of October 1962 that the Chinese launched an attack on India. Several brave Indian soldiers laid down their lives defending the country.

"I really feel proud. I was looking forward to this trip and I was planning for a very long time, but I was not getting the opportunity to visit with my son. So it's a really proud moment to reach this height and see it live," a visitor told NDTV.

"I just want to say thank you to all those jawans who are staying here and covering the border. I'm really thankful to them for protecting our country," she added.

While the weather was pleasant in late October, Bumala Pass often comes under several feet of snow in peak winter.

Another visitor said the feeling of patriotism in everyday life gets amplified during visits to such places where the events of military history happened.

"We always have this feeling toward our country. We have visited Nathula Pass too," the second visitor said, adding that the soldiers work very hard 24x7. "Our gratitude has no words."

A woman who came for a tour of Bumla Pass said she saw the border with China for the first time.

NDTV also met a family at Bumla Pass. They thanked the soldiers for their service to the nation.

"When January and February come, it will snow here not in inches but in feet. For example, it snowed two feet last time. But the soldiers will stay here while we would have left for our homes in the heartland," a man told NDTV.

The story of Subedar Singh inspires many soldiers who came after him to defend the nation despite the difficult terrain and conditions.