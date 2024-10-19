Advertisement

Xi Jinping Asks Troops To Prepare For War As Battle Drills Intensify Around Taiwan

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has stepped up its shows of force around the self-ruled island in recent years.

China's Xi Jinping called this week for troops to strengthen their preparedness for war.
Beijing:

Chinese President Xi Jinping called this week for troops to strengthen their preparedness for war, state media reported today, just days after Beijing staged large-scale military drills around Taiwan.

Xi made his comments while visiting a brigade of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday, according to state-run broadcaster CCTV.

Xi said the military should "comprehensively strengthen training and preparation for war, (and) ensure troops have solid combat capabilities", state media CCTV reported.

Soldiers must "enhance their strategic deterrent and combat capability," Xi said.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has stepped up its shows of force around the self-ruled island in recent years.

On Monday, Beijing had deployed fighter jets, drones, warships and coast guard vessels to encircle Taiwan -- its fourth round of large-scale war games around the democratic island in just over two years.

China's communist leaders have insisted they will not rule out using force to bring Taiwan under Beijing's control.

Xi on Thursday said the Chinese military must "strongly safeguard the country's strategic security and core interests", according to the CCTV report.

The dispute between China and Taiwan dates back to a civil war in which the nationalist forces of Chiang Kai-shek were defeated by Mao Zedong's communist fighters and fled to the island in 1949.

China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since then.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

