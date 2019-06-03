Bulls Hit, Bitten And Whipped During Jallikattu, Says PETA Report

PETA said bulls also sustain severe injuries, and some animals collapse from exhaustion. (File)

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) India chapter has released a 73-page report and video footage to demonstrate how cruelty is being meted out to animals during the bull taming festival of Jallikattu, besides the custom's disregard for human life.

According to PETA India, an investigation done by the animal rights body shows that bulls were hit with bare hands, whipped, and jabbed with wooden sticks.

The statement by PETA India also said tails of bulls were bitten, twisted, and yanked to force them to run towards the menacing crowd while their nose ropes were roughly yanked, causing their nostrils to bleed.

Panicked bulls fled onto village streets, injuring onlookers and even goring some to death.

The statement said that during the course of the event, bulls also sustain severe injuries, and some animals collapse from exhaustion.

Citing news reports, PETA India said at least 42 people, 14 bulls and one cow have died during the events held since Jallikattu was permitted again under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017.

According to the PETA India Chief Executive Manilal Valliyate: "Year after year, PETA India's investigations tell the same story of mass human and bull deaths and of bulls being deliberately tormented and forced to take part in Jallikattu. Jallikattu is an inherently abusive and dangerous practice that has no place in our modern and progressive society. PETA India is calling for an immediate reinstatement of the ban on these cruel events."

Jallikattu, a bull taming sport and organised as a part of Pongal celebrations, is practiced primarily in Tamil Nadu in which people are supposed to control a bull which has been let loose among them.