Bulldozer Action On Actor Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre In Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities have begun demolishing the N-Convention Centre, a sprawling establishment owned by prominent actor Nagarjuna.

The N-Convention Centre, built on a 10-acre plot, has been under scrutiny for years. The demolition follows allegations of illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area and buffer zone of the Thammidikunta Lake in the Madhapur area of the city.

As per official records provided by the North Tank Division's executive engineer, the FTL area of Thammidikunta Lake is approximately 29.24 acres. It is alleged that N-Convention encroached on about 1.12 acres of the FTL area and an additional 2 acres within the buffer.

For years, the management of N-Convention has faced accusations of using their influence to bypass regulatory actions from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other higher authorities, thus avoiding the repercussions of their encroachments.

The demolition drive began in the early hours of Saturday, with HYDRA officials arriving on-site, accompanied by a contingent of police personnel to ensure the process proceeded without interruption.