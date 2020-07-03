Teen Killed After UP Roadways Bus Hits Their Autorickshaw In Bulandshahr

Police reached the spot upon receiving information and are trying to locate the bus.

A 14-year-old boy was killed on the spot while his grandfather sustained critical injuries after the autorickshaw they were travelling in got hit by a UP Roadways bus on the Delhi-Kanpur highway in Bulandshahr on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred under Khurja police station area of the district in New Mandi police post, they said.

Police reached the spot upon receiving information and are trying to locate the bus that left the spot after the incident.

Ali Sher (70), a resident of Wajidpur village of the district, was travelling along with his grandson Suhail (14) in an autorickshaw loaded with mangoes to be sold in a nearby market.

The vehicle was hit by the speeding UP Roadways bus leaving Suhail dead on the spot while Ali Sher suffered serious injuries.

Police admitted Ali Sher to hospital and informed his family about the incident.

