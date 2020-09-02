UP Teen, Sexually Harassed, Dies By Suicide After Clip Shared Online

Bulandshahr: The police claim the family had cremated the teen's body on Monday itself.

A 14-year-old girl in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandhshahr district died by suicide on Monday evening after she was allegedly sexually harassed by three men. The girl's family says three men from her village sexually harassed her and made videos of the incident. The video was shared on social media in the days leading to her death, the teenager's family said.

The Bulandshahr police say they have registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint by the girl's family and that they are going to arrest the three accused soon.

The police also claim the family had cremated the body on Monday itself and that the police visited her home on their own after they were informed by locals of the sequence of events leading to the girl's death.

"The police got in touch with the girl's family on their own as soon as the information was received. A case has been filed against the three accused based on their statement. Attempts are being made to arrest the culprits as soon as possible," police officer Gopal Singh said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government and tweeted, "Will the BJP government bother to explain why incidents of oppression of Dalits are not ending in the state? The state government should stop ignoring these incidents and take action and give answers."

In the last few weeks, several shocking incidents of crimes against women and girls in Uttar Pradesh have prompted opposition parties to attack the Yogi Adityanath-led state government.

On August 20, a 25-year-old medical student from Delhi was found dead in Agra a few kilometres from her college. A doctor accused by her family of harassing was taken into custody, said the police.

A day before that, a teen who went missing from her village in eastern UP's Bhadohi, was found dead. In the same month, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district and her body found in a sugarcane field. She had been strangled, her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut, the girl's father said, a claim denied by police.

In western UP's Hapur, a six-year-old was kidnapped and raped last month. The accused was arrested amid shock and horror over the incident.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

1) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health - 1860-2662-345 / 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

2) TISS iCall - 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)