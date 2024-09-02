6 Men Were Sitting Outside Their House Early Morning. A Car Ran Them Over

The accident was caught on CCTV.

A car has rammed at least six people sitting on chairs outside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, killing one. The accident took place on Sunday morning and was caught on CCTV.

The video shows a few men sitting on chairs outside their house in Bulandshahr's Gulaothi. Seconds later, a white colour Mahindra Bolero SUV is seen crashing into them.

The driver of the car fled after the accident.

The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital.

Earlier last month, 10 people died in a collision between a private bus and a pickup truck in Bulandshahr.

More than 30 people were injured in the accident on the Badaun-Meerut State Highway in Salempur.