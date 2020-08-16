Cops Say UP Topper Died Due In Accident, Rule Out Harassment, Stunt

Sudiksha Bhati, died in a bike accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday.

Bulandshahr police on Sunday said that death of promising student Sudiksha Bhati who was studying in the US was due to an accident and not due to molestation or a stunt.

Narrating the story during a press conference, Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said that death of the student Sudiksha Bhati was not due to molestation or a stunt, but was an accident.

"In this case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) team on Saturday arrested two people who were riding the Bullet at the time of the accident, with the help of CCTV footage and surveillance. The police have recovered the modified Bullet bike, silencer, helmet and number plate with Jat written on it from the possession of the accused," Mr Singh said.

"Deepak Chaudhary, who was caught, said during interrogation that he works with a contractor and was going to the under-construction site on August 10 with a black Bullet carrying bricklayer Raju. At Aurangabad Charora Mustafabad, he suddenly saw an auto and bullock cart in front of his bike due to which, he had to apply the emergency brake. Sudiksha Bhati, who was coming from behind, hit the bike and fell on the road and died," added Singh.

According to the police, Deepak was scared as the matter became so famous that he had modified the Bullet. Not only this, Deepak had also removed the tyre, silencer and the number plate with Jat written on it.

It was reported earlier that Sudiksha Bhati was allegedly being chased by harassers while she was going to meet her relatives in Bulandshahr. She was living in Dadri Tehsil of Gautam Buddha Nagar district and was on holiday due to COVID-19 pandemic and was supposed to return to college in the US on August 20.

Sathendra Bhati, paternal uncle of Sudeeksha said that she was studying in the US at a scholarship of Rs 3.80 crore from HCL.