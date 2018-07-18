1 Dead, 3 Injured After Building Collapses In Gujarat's Bharuch

In Gujarat's Bharuch, nearly 200 km from Ahmedabad, abuilding collapsed on Tuesday.

A building collapsed in Gujarat's Bharuch, nearly 200 km from Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. One person died and three have been injured after the building fell down. More details are awaited on the incident.

On the same night, two buildings collapsed in Greater Noida near Delhi after a six-storey under-construction building fell on top of a four-storey next to it. 18 families lived in the four-storey building in the Shah Beri village, reports say. Three dead bodies have been recovered by the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF so far. Many more are feared trapped.

Last year, a three-storey building collapsed in Vapi of Gujarat's Valsad district.

In 2013, seven people died after residential buildings collapsed in Vadodara. The buildings were part of a residential complex set up by the state-owned Vadodara Urban Development Authority.



