Building Coalition Not In Congress DNA, Says BJP After Mayawati Snub

The BJP said the Congress only gave importance to the Gandhi family

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a swipe at the Congress on Wednesday after BSP supremo Mayawati called off alliance talks with the opposition party, with its leader Ravi Shankar Prasad saying forging a coalition was not in its DNA and it only gives importance to the Gandhi family.

"With whom the Congress allies is entirely their business, but in light of concerns and pain of Mayawati, I can only say that coalition is not a part of the Congress DNA. They only give importance to the family," Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader has said her party will contest assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh either on its own or in alliance with regional parties but not with the Congress.

She accused the Congress of trying to "finish" the BSP, saying the grand old party was more interested in destroying her party than dislodging the BJP.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav also took a dig at the opposition over its unity efforts.

"Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in 'progress'. First AAP and now BSP calling the bluff. Mayawati says Congress arrogant, a new revelation for her, and declares no alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan too. Chhattisgarh already dumped," he tweeted.

Mayawati has announced that the BSP will tie up with Ajit Jogi's party for Chhattisgarh assembly polls.