Build 'Hostels' For Stray Cows And Dogs, Animal Welfare Board Asks States

A separate committee will ensure that animals in films are not subjected to cruelty

The Animal Welfare Board of India asked states and union territories to build "hostels" for stray cows and dogs adding a committee will check that young animals are not killed in slaughter houses.

It also said a separate committee will ensure that animals in films are not subjected to cruelty and movies with animals in it shall be released only after obtaining the NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the AWBI.

The AWBI, which has moved closer to the national capital by shifting its headquarters from Chennai to Ballabhgarh (Haryana), also assured that all the states will resolve the issue of stray animals within a month.

It also asked the states to ensure there is adequate 'gochar' or grazing land, build animal hostels and make provisions for proper spaces for animals within their planned or smart cities.

"We are not forcing anyone to compromise with their eating habits or stopping anyone from not eating non-vegetarian food, but all the slaughter houses will have to abide but rules," AWBI Chairperson SP Gupta said at a conference here.

"We will inspect all the slaughter houses to ensure that young animals are not slaughtered, which happens a lot and also falls under the category of animal cruelty... we will also ensure hygiene so that clean meat is supplied," Mr Gupta said.

Stating that animals on the roads also fall under the category of cruelty, the AWBI said that they had met the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and written to other states to ensure that stray animals get shelter.

"We have given very clear instructions and asked them to provide proper shelter to the stray animals," Gupta said.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also a cow lover, has assured that the issue of animals on roads will be resolved very soon," the AWBI Chairperson said.

The AWBI also said it will drag the respective state governments to the court if they fail to comply with its advisories.



