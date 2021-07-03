Buffalo Brought To Protest Site Goes On The Rampage, 1 Injured

The protest took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shahapur district

A buffalo brought to a protest site by owners and directors of private schools in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district went berserk and injured a protester, showed a set of videos.

The protesters demand that the state government permit the reopening of private schools. Schools across the country - shut since March last year due to pandemic - will only re-open once a significant portion of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, the centre has said.

Scores of protesters on Friday had gathered at the site, where the buffalo went on the rampage, floored a woman protester and created chaos, showed videos. As the buffalo was brought in, people stood for the photo-op, but things changed pretty quickly. The gathered people had to run to save themselves from the buffalo on the charge.

"We were stopped from carrying out our protests... Media was threatened against covering the same and reporting on the matter," said Dilip Sharma, the district president of Ashaskiya Shikshan Sanstha, an organisation of private school owners.

Mr Sharma added that they brought a buffalo to the protest site to show that their demands did not elicit a response, akin to playing flute to a buffalo, which fails to understand anything.

Members of the organisation submitted a memorandum to a district administration following the agitation, he added.