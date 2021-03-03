Budgets Presented By Samajwadi Party Were Directionless: Yogi Adityanath

The UP government presented the last budget of its current tenure last week. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday for their previous state budgets, which he said were "directionless".

"The Samajwadi Party's budgets were never welfare-oriented. The party had no agenda for development and no far-sighted vision," he said in the Assembly.

That was the reason why all sections of the society were annoyed with the party and vented their feelings at the time of voting, the chief minister added.

Intervening in the debate on the state budget for 2021-22 by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Yogi Adityanath said the provisions for farmers, youngsters and women in the document were lauded by various chambers of commerce like the CII, the FICCI, the ASSOCHAM and the PHDCCI.

".... Same machinery, same source of income, everything same, I only changed the work culture," he said.

"In four years, we have transformed ourselves significantly," the chief minister said and asked the opposition to have patience till 2022, "when we shall come back to power again" to take Uttar Pradesh to greater heights.

Listing the achievements of his government in the last four years, Yogi Adityanath sought to poke fun at the opposition, saying, "They only wanted to do so many things, but could not deliver. That is why people have ensured that they occupy the right place (opposition benches) that they deserve in the House."

The Uttar Pradesh government presented the last budget of its current tenure last week with an outlay of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore. It is the largest budget so far in the history of the state.

The first paperless budget of Uttar Pradesh, which intends to make the state "aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) as the finance minister put it, includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.

