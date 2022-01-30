Budget Session Starts Tomorrow Amid Pandemic: 10 Key Details

Both houses will sit one hour less per session of the total 27 sessions due to staggered sittings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The discussion on motion of thanks to President and the general Budget are the major items of business for the first part of the session.

On the first day on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind will address members of both houses.

On the second day, the Union Budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

The first part of the Budget session will have 10 sittings between January 31 and February 11, while 19 sittings are scheduled for the second part between March 14 and April 8.

Rajya Sabha will have Zero Hour reduced by half to 30 minutes per day with a total time of 13 hours 30 minutes for raising issues of public importance.

The Budget session beginning Monday is the sixth to be held since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a virtual meeting of leaders of parties and groups at 5 pm tomorrow on Monday to discuss the agenda for this Budget session.

The Budget session of 2020 (the 251st session of Rajya Sabha) was curtailed by 8 sittings. The 252nd session, the first to be held under Covid protocol with staggered sittings of both the houses, was curtailed by 8 sittings.