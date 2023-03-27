Budget Session Live Updates: Parliament Resumes At 11 am, Opposition Protests Likely

New Delhi:
Opposition protests are likely to disrupt the ongoing Budget Session again today as the Parliament is set to resume at 11 am. Several Opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani row. Moreover, the Congress has begun countrywide protests after party leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last week, which is expected to echo in the Parliament today.
At Congress Protest Over Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool's Surprise Entry
In a rare feat of Opposition unity, the Trinamool Congress, which said it will remain equidistant from the BJP and the Congress, today joined the big strategy meeting in the office of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
17 Parties Attend Opposition Meet, Protest Planned At Gandhi Statue
Leaders of 17 Opposition parties attended a strategy meeting this morning at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament building. These included the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), CPM, CPI, RJD, NCP, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, Trinamool Congress, RSP, AAP, National Conference and Shiv Sena's Thackeray camp. The leaders have decided to stage a demonstration at the Gandhi statue in the parliament complex after the proceedings are adjourned.