Budget Session Live Updates: Parliament Resumes At 11 am, Opposition Protests Likely

The Budget Session of Parliament resumes at 11 am (File)

Opposition protests are likely to disrupt the ongoing Budget Session again today as the Parliament is set to resume at 11 am. Several Opposition parties have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani row. Moreover, the Congress has begun countrywide protests after party leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last week, which is expected to echo in the Parliament today.

Here are the LIVE updates on Budget Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 27, 2023 10:45 (IST) At Congress Protest Over Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool's Surprise Entry

In a rare feat of Opposition unity, the Trinamool Congress, which said it will remain equidistant from the BJP and the Congress, today joined the big strategy meeting in the office of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.