Budget Session LIVE Updates: Congress, DMK, Trinamool Stage Walkout From Rajya Sabha On NEET Issue

Budget Session LIVE Updates: The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31

Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) members among other Opposition party leaders staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Friday, protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill and demanded him to immediately recall the decision.

Raising the issue in the Upper House, DMK MP from Tamil Nadu Tiruchi Siva and his party members stepped into the Well of the House.

DMK members said that NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the Governor was against the will of the people of the state. The matter was raised during the Zero Hour of the House.

DMK members kept on insisting on the issue, but Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow them to speak. They were instead asked to go back to their seat and to "let others speak" in the Zero Hour.

DMK members were demanding the government to recall Governor RN Ravi.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised an issue by requesting the Chairman to allow members to put forth their issue.

As the Chairman did not allow them to speak over the issue and continued the Zero Hour irrespectively, Kharge announced to walk out.

The Congress, DMK and TMC members along with others in the opposition parties then walked out of the House.

A similar protest was seen in the Lok Sabha on Thursday too when opposition members belonging to the DMK, the Congress and the Left parties raised slogans against Governor RN Ravi over the issue.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Parliament Budget Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 04, 2022 12:48 (IST) Government Committed To Form Committee On MSP, Says Agriculture Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the government is committed to form a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) after the upcoming assembly elections are concluded.

Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Mr Tomar said, "Government is committed to form a committee on MSP as announced by PM Narendra Modi. We wrote to Election Commission for permission, the EC wrote back saying MSP Committee can be formed after assembly elections are over."

On November 19 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The Prime Minister had also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Feb 04, 2022 11:51 (IST) Government Wants To Alter History; Fearful Of Future, Mistrusts Present: Trinamool's Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday hit out at the government claiming it wants to alter history, is "fearful of the future" and "mistrusts the present", adding that while the president, in his address, spoke about freedom fighters, it was just "lip service".

Participating in the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, she referred to the government's recent announcement of installing a statue of Subhash Chandra Bose beneath the canopy at India Gate and asked if the iconic leader would have approved of the Dharma Sansad in which hate speeches were made.

Ms Moitra, who is known for her fiery speeches in Parliament, continued in her usual manner, with the Chair even asking her to calm down and speak with "less anger".