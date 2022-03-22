Budget Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Proceedings Today

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on Monday said that citizens' concerns over privacy issues of DigiLocker must be addressed.

The committee submitted its report on Monday on the Demand for Grants.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers has recommended framing a new price control regime specific for medicines and medical devices for COVID-19 management and put them under price control with no annual increase in prices allowed till the pandemic is entirely over in the country.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament resumed from March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

The two Houses of Parliament are following the social distancing norms in the seating arrangements of the members by utilizing both the chambers and visitors' galleries.

Mar 22, 2022 11:45 (IST) Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon as opposition protest fuel price hike

'Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for a little less than an hour on Tuesday as opposition parties, including the Congress and TMC, voiced their protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG prices.

While TMC members stormed into the well of the House carrying placards on the issue, Congress, Left, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena MPs were up on their feet, some shouting slogans.

Mar 22, 2022 11:16 (IST) Congress MP seeks release of fisherman's body who died in Pakistan captivity

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Tuesday submitted a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of bringing back the body of Indian fisherman Nanu Ram Kamalia who died in Pakistan's captivity on February 3, 2022.

Gohil said, "Pakistan Navy always arrests fishermen from Gujarat and until now there are 600 fishermen who have been arrested by the Pakistan Navy. Among these fishermen, Nanu Ram Kamalia, a fisherman from Somnath district, died on February 3 this year. After a month of his death, his body has not been brought to Gujarat. Earlier, the Pakistan Navy has unleashed brutality on fishermen of India."

Mar 22, 2022 10:38 (IST) BJP MP Sushil Modi gives a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha, to demand central GST exemption on the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

Mar 22, 2022 10:02 (IST) EPFO interest rate better than other schemes, reflects today's realities: FM



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday defended a proposal to cut interest rate paid on employees' provident fund deposits to over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent, saying the rate is dictated by today's realities where interest rate on other small saving instruments was even lower.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the supplementary spending for the current fiscal, she said the decision to lower interest rate was taken by the central board of the provident fund managing body, EPFO, which has representatives of all stakeholders, including employee unions.