Budget Session Live Updates: The Congress will raise the "deeply distressing and humiliating" manner in which illegal immigrants were deported from US to India. Party leaders Manickam Tagore and Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha stating disregard for human rights. In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury moved a similar motion demanding that India should use diplomatic channels in the matter.

The Parliament had earlier witnessed an uproar as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the stampede at Maha Kumbh, which left at least 30 people dead and 60 injured. They also demanded that a list of the names of those who died be released.

Both Houses of Parliament will continue to discuss the Union Budget 2025-26 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to discussion on President Droupadi Murmu address in Rajya Sabha. A new Income Tax Bill is also likely to be introduced in Parliament today, which is set to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961. The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 and will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.

Live Updates From Day 6 Of Budget Session: