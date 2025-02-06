Budget Session Live Updates: The Congress will raise the "deeply distressing and humiliating" manner in which illegal immigrants were deported from US to India. Party leaders Manickam Tagore and Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha stating disregard for human rights. In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury moved a similar motion demanding that India should use diplomatic channels in the matter.
The Parliament had earlier witnessed an uproar as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the stampede at Maha Kumbh, which left at least 30 people dead and 60 injured. They also demanded that a list of the names of those who died be released.
Both Houses of Parliament will continue to discuss the Union Budget 2025-26 that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to discussion on President Droupadi Murmu address in Rajya Sabha. A new Income Tax Bill is also likely to be introduced in Parliament today, which is set to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961. The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 and will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.
Live Updates From Day 6 Of Budget Session:
Ruckus In Both Houses Over Deportation Of Indians, Adjourned Till 12 PM
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm, within 10 minutes of the House convening for the day, amid protests over the "humiliating" manner of deportation of Indians from the US.
The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned shortly after convening over the same issue.
'Indians Were Insulted": Opposition Protests Deportations In US
Lok Sabha proceedings began with the Opposition raising protests over the "inhumane and humiliating" way in which Indian immigrants were deported from the US.
As the Question Hour continued, the Opposition went on to raise slogans. "Jawaab dena hoga (You will have to answer)" was among the slogans that were chanted.
Congress To Raise Deportation Of Indians From US
Congress MP in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has moved adjournment motion to discuss the deportations of over 100 Indian nationals by the United States government "carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating".
"This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad," the Motion reads.
Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore has also moved adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the "inhumane deportation of Indian Nationals by the United States and take all necessary steps to prevent the humiliation and mistreatment of Indian nationals abroad."
In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury moved a similar motion demanding that India should use diplomatic channels in the matter.
Maha Kumbh Stampede Raised In Parliament
The Parliament had earlier witnessed an uproar as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the stampede at Maha Kumbh, which left at least 30 people dead and 60 injured. They also demanded that a list of the names of those who died be released.
PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motions of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Rajya Sabha.
Both Houses of Parliament are set to discuss the Union Budget 2025-2026, that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.
New Income Tax Bill Likely To Be Introduced
A new Income Tax Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament today, which is set to replace the Income Tax Act of 1961.
During her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that under the new tax regime, those earning a salary up to Rs 12.75 lakh will not be required to pay income tax.
Budget Session In Dates
The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31, with President Droupadi Murmu delivering her inaugural address. The first part of the Session will continue till February 13. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.