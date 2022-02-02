Budget Session LIVE Updates: Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi After His Parliament Speech

Budget Session LIVE Updates: The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said there are now two distinct Indias, one for the rich and the other for the poor. "The gap between the two is growing," he said in parliament, during a debate on the presidential address.

"You keep talking about Made in India, Made in India. Made in India is not possible anymore. You have destroyed 'Made in India'. You need to support small and medium industries, otherwise 'Made in India' is not possible. Small and medium industries are the only ones who can create jobs," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

"You keep talking about Made in India, Start-Up India, etc. And joblessness is only increasing."

The Congress MP tore into the government over unemployment and said it was because of "your flawed vision that two Indias are being created."

Mr Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of bringing back the idea of a "king of India" that was "smashed in 1947".

"You will never ever in your life rule over the people of Tamil Nadu. No matter what fantasies you have, you will never ever rule over the people of a state of India," he said as he illustrated his point on cooperative federalism, "conversation and negotiation".

Here are LIVE Updates on Budget Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 02, 2022 20:31 (IST) Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi After His Charged Parliament Speech

After Rahul Gandhi's charged parliament speech, Union Ministers slammed him on Twitter: Not only as India's Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and EC.



These are vital institutions of our democracy.



Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC. https://t.co/FJk2EPpBq5 - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 2, 2022 -From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration.



-In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started.



So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then? - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022 After Rahul Gandhi's charged parliament speech, Union Ministers slammed him on Twitter:

Feb 02, 2022 19:48 (IST) Judiciary, Election Body, Pegasus Used To Destroy Voices: Rahul Gandhi

"The Judiciary, the Election Commission, and Pegasus are instruments used for destroying the voice of the people of states," Rahul Gandhi said.

Feb 02, 2022 19:20 (IST) Two Indias created, one for rich and one for poor; gap widening: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening.

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, he said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn't touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision.

The presidential address made no mention of unemployment, the Congress leader claimed.

There are two Indias -- one for the rich, one for the poor -- and the gap between the two was widening, Mr Gandhi alleged and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.

He claimed that 40 per cent of India's wealth has gone to a chosen few.

Today, the earnings of 84 per cent of Indians have dwindled, pushing them towards poverty, Mr Gandhi said.

'Make in India' cannot happen as the unorganised sector has been completely destroyed, he alleged.

Feb 02, 2022 17:56 (IST) Rajya Sabha remains disruption free on Wednesday after 41 sittings in four sessions

After nearly a year of 41 sittings spread over four sessions, the Rajya Sabha had a disruption-free business on Wednesday.

The last such normal disruption-free sitting was the 253rd session of the Upper House on March 19, 2021 during the Budget session last year, said sources.

The sitting on December 13, 2021 was also disruption-free but it was a Private Members' Day when disruptions are rare.

According to sources, the last disruption-free full session was the 216th session in June 2014 when ministers of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government were introduced in Rajya Sabha. However, the two such occasions for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments in 2014 and 2019 witnessed disruptions, news agency PTI reported.

Feb 02, 2022 16:49 (IST) Congress Slams Centre In Rajya Sabha Over "Inflation, Chinese Incursion"

Taking part in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, the Congress on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in Rajya Sabha on issues of "inflation, Chinese incursion and the attack on Christianity".

Speaking on behalf of his party, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at the Modi government, asking "there is inflation at one side and unemployment on another side. Is this 'achche din' (good days)?"

In his nearly one our speech in the House, Mr Kharge commented "rates of all essential commodities like pulses, vegetables, LPG have increased manifold; there is no employment; the country is on 101 position in hunger index, but there are 'achche din' (good days)".

Feb 02, 2022 16:12 (IST) New schemes under cooperation ministry to be rolled out from next fiscal: Amit Shah

The government has envisaged the introduction of new schemes to strengthen cooperative societies from the financial year 2022-23 onwards, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah told Parliament on Wednesday.

In his written reply to the Upper House, Mr Shah said that currently, there is only one scheme, namely the Central Sector Integrated Scheme on Agricultural Cooperation (CSISAC), for the promotion and development of the cooperative sector across the country.

Under CSISAC, assistance is given to National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Cooperative Education and Training; and National Cooperative Federation, he said.

Feb 02, 2022 15:34 (IST) Widespread unemployment prevalent in country: Mallikarjun Kharge slams Centre

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed the Centre for not addressing the issue of unemployment.

"Widespread unemployment is prevalent in the country. Youths are in distress because big factories are shutting down, investment is not coming, and the number of government jobs is shrinking," said senior Congress leader Kharge in Rajya Sabha.

He added, "In 2014, you (BJP) promised two crore jobs every year. You should have provided 15 crore jobs by now. But how many jobs did you actually provide? This year's Budget promises just 60 lakh jobs in the next five years."

Feb 02, 2022 14:42 (IST) 16,427 Private Security Agencies Have Active Licence As Of Date: MoS Nityanand Rai

The Centre on Wednesday informed that as many as 16,427 private security agencies have an active licence as of date. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday provided this information in a written reply to a question posed by AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP A Vijayakumar today. The Centre on Wednesday informed that as many as 16,427 private security agencies have an active licence as of date. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday provided this information in a written reply to a question posed by AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP A Vijayakumar today.



Feb 02, 2022 14:17 (IST) #BudgetSession2022 is nothing; they've reduced Rs 20,000cr from MGNREGA, there are already no work opportunities in rural areas. It's as if PM Modi is taking revenge on farmers for protesting, by reducing subsidy on fertilizers: Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM face & candidate from Dhuri - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 13:55 (IST) In this Budget, Govt has announced to start 200 educational TV channels for children. Govt is also going to open the first digital university in the country. These steps will help people: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/3SzYaBmHc4 - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 13:34 (IST) 439 Terrorists Killed In J-K After Article 370 Abrogation: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

As many as 439 terrorists have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir so far after the abrogation of Article 370 while 541 terrorism-related incidents have been registered in the Union Territory, Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha.

Feb 02, 2022 13:33 (IST) Nine lakh posts are vacant in the Central Govt. About 15% of posts are vacant in the Railways, 40% in Defence, & 12% in the Home Affairs. Today unemployment rate in urban areas stands 9% & in rural areas, 7.2%: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/kpksWIDs1J - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 13:27 (IST) Widespread unemployment is prevalent in the country. Youths are in distress because big factories are shutting down, investment is not coming, and the number of govt jobs is shrinking: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/ZZfezsHimW - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 13:21 (IST) It's now new. When Nehruji had become (Cong) chief, everyone supported Patel Ji, not him. If Patel Ji wasn't respected, how can you expect it for Jakhar Ji: Union Min Meenakshi Lekhi on Cong' Sunil Jakhar claiming to have support of 42 MLAs after Amarinder Singh quit as Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/12xEjFqung - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 13:13 (IST) I agree, but you must understand the spirit rather than words: TRS MP K Keshava Rao on BJP alleging that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao made abusive remarks against the Prime Minister.



Telangana CM KCR had called PM Modi 'short-sighted', at a presser yesterday (Feb 1) pic.twitter.com/S27iCR0Oft - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 12:57 (IST) What have the middle class & the poor gotten from the #BudgetSession2022? Budget is delusionary, a 'jumla', 'golmaal', & a time-pass. It's a flop film: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 12:44 (IST) #WATCH | "Telangana CM's statement of throwing BJP into the Bay of Bengal isn't good. We will also drown them into the 3 oceans from Kanyakumari," says MoS Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/47H2FzMZj9 - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 12:10 (IST) "India's Economy Is Expanding Continuously": PM Modi On Budget

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity.

Feb 02, 2022 11:28 (IST) "Pro-Capitalist": Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Centre On Budget

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2022 "pro-capitalist" and alleged that it has been made keeping in mind the states going to polls only. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2022 "pro-capitalist" and alleged that it has been made keeping in mind the states going to polls only.

Feb 02, 2022 11:13 (IST) Budget Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Urges MPs To Ensure Productive Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Members of the House to ensure a productive Budget Session as it was taking place at the confluence of the historic 75th year of Independence and 70 years of electoral journey of free India. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Members of the House to ensure a productive Budget Session as it was taking place at the confluence of the historic 75th year of Independence and 70 years of electoral journey of free India. During his observations in the House today, M Venkaiah Naidu highlighted the significance of the context of this session and urged all sections to ensure the best performance of the House during this session by reminding the Members of 93.50 per cent of productivity during the Budget Session last year.

Feb 02, 2022 10:41 (IST) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Rides To Parliament In A Bicycle

#WATCH | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rides a bicycle to Parliament in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/OCW3K896WC - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 10:22 (IST) Budget Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Members Observe Silence For Lives Lost In Malaysia, Tonga

Rajya Sabha Members observe silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall in Malaysia and volcanic eruption in Tonga pic.twitter.com/kHG2TrV44R - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Feb 02, 2022 10:09 (IST) Six Reports Of Parliamentary Panel On Transport, Tourism And Culture To Be Presented In Rajya Sabha

Six reports of department-related Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture and Motion of Thanks to the President's address among key business listed in the Rajya Sabha today. These reports will be laid on the table soon after the Upper House will assemble at 10 am. The reports are linked to Transport, Tourism and Culture, including Three Hundred Fourth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety-Third Report on 'Status of Aviation Connectivity in the country'; Three Hundred Fifth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety Fourth Report on Development and Conservation of Museums and Archaeological Sites - Challenges and Opportunities'; and Three Hundred Sixth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety-Fifth Report on 'Potential of Tourist Spots in the country - Connectivity and Outreach'.

Feb 02, 2022 09:31 (IST) CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding discussion on Pegasus spyware - ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022