Budget Session LIVE Updates: Ministers Slam Rahul Gandhi After His Parliament Speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said there are now two distinct Indias, one for the rich and the other for the poor. "The gap between the two is growing," he said in parliament, during a debate on the presidential address.
"You keep talking about Made in India, Made in India. Made in India is not possible anymore. You have destroyed 'Made in India'. You need to support small and medium industries, otherwise 'Made in India' is not possible. Small and medium industries are the only ones who can create jobs," Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.
"You keep talking about Made in India, Start-Up India, etc. And joblessness is only increasing."
The Congress MP tore into the government over unemployment and said it was because of "your flawed vision that two Indias are being created."
Mr Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of bringing back the idea of a "king of India" that was "smashed in 1947".
"You will never ever in your life rule over the people of Tamil Nadu. No matter what fantasies you have, you will never ever rule over the people of a state of India," he said as he illustrated his point on cooperative federalism, "conversation and negotiation".
Here are LIVE Updates on Budget Session:
After Rahul Gandhi's charged parliament speech, Union Ministers slammed him on Twitter:
Not only as India's Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and EC.- Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 2, 2022
These are vital institutions of our democracy.
Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC. https://t.co/FJk2EPpBq5
-From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration.- Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 2, 2022
-In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started.
So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?
The Centre on Wednesday informed that as many as 16,427 private security agencies have an active licence as of date. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday provided this information in a written reply to a question posed by AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP A Vijayakumar today.
#BudgetSession2022 is nothing; they've reduced Rs 20,000cr from MGNREGA, there are already no work opportunities in rural areas. It's as if PM Modi is taking revenge on farmers for protesting, by reducing subsidy on fertilizers: Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM face & candidate from Dhuri- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
In this Budget, Govt has announced to start 200 educational TV channels for children. Govt is also going to open the first digital university in the country. These steps will help people: Union Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/3SzYaBmHc4- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
As many as 439 terrorists have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir so far after the abrogation of Article 370 while 541 terrorism-related incidents have been registered in the Union Territory, Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha.
Nine lakh posts are vacant in the Central Govt. About 15% of posts are vacant in the Railways, 40% in Defence, & 12% in the Home Affairs. Today unemployment rate in urban areas stands 9% & in rural areas, 7.2%: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/kpksWIDs1J- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
Widespread unemployment is prevalent in the country. Youths are in distress because big factories are shutting down, investment is not coming, and the number of govt jobs is shrinking: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge pic.twitter.com/ZZfezsHimW- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
It's now new. When Nehruji had become (Cong) chief, everyone supported Patel Ji, not him. If Patel Ji wasn't respected, how can you expect it for Jakhar Ji: Union Min Meenakshi Lekhi on Cong' Sunil Jakhar claiming to have support of 42 MLAs after Amarinder Singh quit as Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/12xEjFqung- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
I agree, but you must understand the spirit rather than words: TRS MP K Keshava Rao on BJP alleging that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao made abusive remarks against the Prime Minister.- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
Telangana CM KCR had called PM Modi 'short-sighted', at a presser yesterday (Feb 1) pic.twitter.com/S27iCR0Oft
What have the middle class & the poor gotten from the #BudgetSession2022? Budget is delusionary, a 'jumla', 'golmaal', & a time-pass. It's a flop film: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
#WATCH | "Telangana CM's statement of throwing BJP into the Bay of Bengal isn't good. We will also drown them into the 3 oceans from Kanyakumari," says MoS Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Ramdas Athawale pic.twitter.com/47H2FzMZj9- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday termed the Union Budget 2022 "pro-capitalist" and alleged that it has been made keeping in mind the states going to polls only.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Members of the House to ensure a productive Budget Session as it was taking place at the confluence of the historic 75th year of Independence and 70 years of electoral journey of free India.
During his observations in the House today, M Venkaiah Naidu highlighted the significance of the context of this session and urged all sections to ensure the best performance of the House during this session by reminding the Members of 93.50 per cent of productivity during the Budget Session last year.
#WATCH | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rides a bicycle to Parliament in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/OCW3K896WC- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
Rajya Sabha Members observe silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall in Malaysia and volcanic eruption in Tonga pic.twitter.com/kHG2TrV44R- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
Six reports of department-related Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture and Motion of Thanks to the President's address among key business listed in the Rajya Sabha today. These reports will be laid on the table soon after the Upper House will assemble at 10 am. The reports are linked to Transport, Tourism and Culture, including Three Hundred Fourth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety-Third Report on 'Status of Aviation Connectivity in the country'; Three Hundred Fifth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety Fourth Report on Development and Conservation of Museums and Archaeological Sites - Challenges and Opportunities'; and Three Hundred Sixth Report on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations and observations contained in its Two Hundred Ninety-Fifth Report on 'Potential of Tourist Spots in the country - Connectivity and Outreach'.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding discussion on Pegasus spyware- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue amid recent reports revealing Government of India's engagement with Israeli firm NSO and purchase of the spyware.- ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022