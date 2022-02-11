'Budget, Not Bydget': Union Minister Calls Out Shashi Tharoor Over Typos

Shashi Tharoor is known to drop unheard words such as 'lalochezia' and 'floccinaucinihilipilification'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known for his rich vocabulary and penchant for using words that make people pore into dictionaries, has been called out for spelling errors in a Twitter post.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale schooled the Thiruvananthapuram MP after he posted a visual from during the Budget debate in which Mr Athawale has a stunned expression.

"Nearly two-hour rely to the Bydget debate. The stunned & incredulous expression on Minister @RamdasAthawale's face says it all: even the Treasury benches can't believe FinMin @nsitharaman's claims about the economy & her Budget!," Mr Tharoor tweeted.

In a response that must have stunned the Congress leader, Mr Athawale said, "Dear Shashi Tharoor ji, they say one is bound to make mistakes while making unnecessary claims and statements. It's not "Bydget" but BUDGET. Also, not rely but "reply"! Well, we understand!"

Mr Tharoor then replied that he stands corrected. "Careless typing is a bigger sin than bad English! But while you're on a roll, there's someone at JNU who could benefit from your tuition...," he said, in what appears to be a dig at the new Vice-Chancellor of the central university who has been criticised over grammatical errors in her letter to students and faculty members.

Mr Tharoor is known to drop unheard words such as 'lalochezia', 'webaqoof' and the 29-letter 'floccinaucinihilipilification' that send people looking for their dictionaries and kick off a meme fest on social media.

Mr Athawale, on the other hand, is known for his humourous poetry on the floor of Parliament that evokes peels of laughter from both sides of the aisle