Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget 2023 Today

Union Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. This year's Budget holds much significance as this will be the last full Budget before the 2024 general elections.
Since taking charge in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ramped up capital spending including on roads and energy, while attracting investors through lower tax rates and labour reforms, and offering subsidies to poor households to clinch their political support.
Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey for this financial year. It said that India's economic recovery from the Covid pandemic is complete and the economy is expected to grow in the range of 6 per cent to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.
Here are the Live Updates of Union Budget 2023:
The BJP will start a 12-day nationwide campaign on Wednesday to make people aware of the "pro-people" measures announced in the Union Budget, party leaders said.
BJP president JP Nadda has formed a task-force comprising nine members, including party general secretary Sunil Bansal and heads of its farmer and youth wings, to organise discussions, press conferences or seminars on the Union Budget in all districts of the country, they said.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 3.30 pm after presentation of Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.
Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for fiscal 2023-24, on Wednesday, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said locals have put forward a demand for new trains in Jagadalpur and Surguja areas.
"People have demanded new trains in Jagadalpur and Surguja areas. Earlier, there used to be a separate Railway Budget. But now, such announcements are not made separately. We also demand that our share of GST and central excise dues be released at the earliest," said Mr Baghel.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is widely expected to announce 10 per cent to 12 per cent increase in budget allocations for health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick up in tax collections.
The Prime Minister said the Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, will strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.
"The ray of hope being seen by the world will glow brighter -- for this, I firmly believe the finance minister will make all efforts to meet these aspirations," PM Modi said.
Presenting its annual budget to parliament today, India's government will seek to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment and stepping up state spending to support an economy that is caught in the global slowdown.
India's economic growth is forecast to be 6.5 per cent in fiscal 2024 compared to 7 per cent in the current fiscal, according to the Economic Survey released by the government a day ahead of the Union Budget presentation.
Indian economy is poised to do better and is expected to grow 6.5-7 per cent in the remainder of the decade, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday.
Amid expectations of tax relief for middle class in the Budget, Economic Survey on Tuesday suggested that the government should follow the path of fiscal prudence as it will benefit all sections of society by keeping interest rates low.
The markets in India - Asia's third-biggest economy - will be closely watched when Ms Sitharaman begins her Budget speech at 11 am. Adani group companies led most of the fluctuations last week, but on Tuesday its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on share sale sailed through, bringing relief to the group that's facing allegations of fraud made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg.
Predictably, India's middle class is looking for some form of income-tax relief. Though the tax slab wasn't changed and no new deduction was announced last year, inflation has eaten into people's earnings. They haven't seen a change in tax rate since 2017-18 and in tax slab since July 2014.
he Union Budget for fiscal 2024, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will set the foundation for taking India's economic growth to the forecast rate of 6.8 per cent.