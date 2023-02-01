Nirmala Sitharaman Delivers Her Shortest Budget Speech At 87 Minutes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament

Nirmala Sitharaman completed up her fifth consecutive budget speech under 90 minutes - her shortest so far. She took 87 minutes.

Last year, she clocked 92 minutes, which held the record for being the shortest. In 2021, she spoke for an hour and 50 minutes.

In 2020, she broke all records for making the longest budget speech in India's history at 2 hours and 40 minutes. She was forced to cut it short and take a breather as she felt unwell. Ms Sitharaman was seen sipping on what appeared to be electrolytes during the 2020 speech.

"This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal," Ms Sitharaman said opening her address, adding that inclusive development is Narendra Modi' government's No 1. priority.