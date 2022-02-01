Nothing But Centre's 'Mann Ki Baat': Jharkhand Chief Minister On Budget

This budget deals a hard blow to the federal financial structure, said Hemant Soren. (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday slammed the Union Budget, saying that it has dealt a blow to the federal financial structure.

He claimed that the budget conveyed nothing but the Centre's 'Mann ki baat', a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme.

"This budget deals a hard blow to the federal financial structure. Neither has it assuaged the concerns of any section of people nor does it provide relief. The BJP at the Centre has transformed itself into a company of thousands of crore of rupees by sale of government assets to industrialists," he tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing, in a bid to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.

Later, talking to reporters, Mr Soren said the budget offers nothing to address the problems of youth, farmers, workers, tribals, poor and the downtrodden.

"They (Centre) speak only what they want to...they don't listen to anyone. They are not bothered about the sentiments of the country or its people," Mr Soren claimed.

He alleged that the way "government companies are being sold, all assets of the country will soon be in the hands of a few capitalists".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)