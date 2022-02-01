New Open Platform For National Digital Health Ecosystem: Explained

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget today.

An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework and universal access to health facilities, she added.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister also said the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems of people of all ages, she stated.

"To better access to quality mental health counselling and care services. A national telly mental health programme will be launched which will include a network of 23 telly mental health centres of excellence with the National Institute of Mental health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) being the nodal centre," she said.

The Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Earlier today, Ms Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.