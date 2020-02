Budget 2020: One Lakh Gram Panchayts To Be Linked Through Bharatnet: Nirmala Sitharaman

"Government seeks to catalyse digital delivery of services for the rural poor," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Fibre-to-home through BharatNet will link one lakh gram panchayats in the financial year 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the Union Budget.

A sum of Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated for it, she said. The initiative will improve the digital delivery of services.

"The government seeks to catalyse digital delivery of services for the rural poor in sectors such as health, education, livelihood, skills, e-agriculture and e-commerce using BharatNet infrastructure," said Ms Sitharaman.