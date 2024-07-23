Budget 2024: Full Text Of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament on Saturday aimed at giving a major push to job creation with a focus on the country's youth, empowering women and improving the incomes of farmers.

The Finance Minister announced a Prime Minister's package of five schemes aimed at facilitating employment and skilling, with an allocation of Rs 2 lakh crore. The budget has allocated as much as Rs 3 lakh crore in programmes that will enable more women to enter the workforce and contribute to the country's inclusive development aligned with the Viksit Bharat goal, the Finance Minister said.

Here's the full text of Nirmala Sitharaman's speech: