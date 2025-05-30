Explaining The BharatNet Vs Starlink Debate And What's At Stake

As India accelerates its ambition to become a digitally inclusive economy, a new debate is heating up - one that pits the government's homegrown BharatNet initiative against Elon Musk's Starlink, the satellite internet service of SpaceX, and Amazon's Kuiper. The question making the rounds on social media is: What happens to BharatNet if Starlink enters the Indian market at scale?

Here's a detailed look at where the two stand.

What Is BharatNet?

Launched in 2011 as the National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN), and later rebranded as BharatNet, the project aims to connect over 2.5 lakh gram panchayats (village councils) with high-speed broadband via optical fibre.

It's a massive public infrastructure undertaking, backed by state and central government funds, and intended to act as the backbone for rural digitisation - from e-governance to telemedicine and online education.

Unlike private players, BharatNet doesn't chase profits. Its aim is to democratise access to the internet and level the playing field between India's urban and rural landscapes.

What Is Starlink?

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite internet venture, offering high-speed broadband via low-earth orbit satellites. Instead of relying on towers or fibre cables, Starlink beams internet from space, bypassing terrestrial infrastructure entirely, relying on satellite communication.

In remote or underserved areas, this can be a game-changer. The company already operates in over 60 countries and is positioning itself as a solution for areas that fibre can't easily reach.

Elon Musk's company is set to begin operations in India within 12 months by offering internet speed of 600 to 700 Gbps, according to NDTV Profit quoting Department of Telecommunication sources. This initial beaming capacity will only support between 30,000 and 50,000 users at a time and in certain cities or built-up areas, but this will eventually expand to a staggering 3 Tbps, or terabytes per second, by 2027, DoT sources said, pending regulatory approval.

Why The Debate Matters

At its heart, the BharatNet vs Starlink debate isn't about which technology is superior - it's about who controls India's digital future.

Starlink offers rapid deployment and global coverage. But its entry into India raises questions about:

Data sovereignty

Pricing regulation

Revenue repatriation

Fair competition with local infrastructure

BharatNet, meanwhile, is Indian. Its architecture is designed to serve national priorities, not shareholder returns. Starlink has been trying to enter the Indian market since 2022, and was given a letter of intent by the government earlier this month. Both Airtel and Jio had opposed its entry.

Can They Co-Exist?

BharatNet and Starlink serve different needs and different terrains.

While BharatNet is better suited for dense rural clusters and institutional connectivity, Starlink could help in extremely remote areas, disaster zones, and difficult terrain such as the Northeast, the Himalayas or islands like Lakshadweep.

But the concern is this: If Starlink floods the market with cheaper, faster connections, it could undermine the BharatNet model - particularly the business viability of local service providers using BharatNet infrastructure.

Several users on social media say that BharatNet should pivot towards a hybrid model - one that incorporates both fibre and satellite technologies. Though the Indian government has not said anything about this, some news outlets are claiming that the hybrid model is under consideration. While optical fibre can provide high-capacity, low-latency connections, satellite internet can be provided to gram panchayats in remote an hard-to-reach areas.

The Risk of Digital Colonisation

Allowing unregulated access to global satellite networks also opens the door to what several internet users and experts call "digital colonisation".

The concern stems from Starlink's Africa plan, where it is providing high-speed internet from Nigeria to Congo. In a strong Substack piece, user Edward Shepherd said the colonisers are orbiting 550-km above the sea level, referring to the low-orbit satellites used by Starlink to provide a reliable internet connection.

What India Gains from Supporting BharatNet

The homegrown BharatNet is creating opportunities for village-level entrepreneurs, technicians and service providers. Further, the fibre is Indian, the management is Indian and so are the objectives.

BharatNet also provides a long-term resilience since national control over digital infrastructure is vital in an era of cyber warfare and information geopolitics. Finally, BharatNet aligns with schemes like Digital India, Jan Dhan and Ayushman Bharat to bring services to the last mile.