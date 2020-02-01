5 Tax Slabs With Lower Rates For Those Who Surrender Exemptions

New Delhi:
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her second Union Budget, she has announced significant income tax cuts:
- Cut to 10 per cent from 20 per cent for those earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh
- Cut to 15 per cent from 20 per cent for those earning between Rs 7.5 and Rs 10 lakh
- Cut to 20 per cent from 30 per cent for those earning between Rs 10 and Rs 12.5 lakh
- Cut to 25 per cent from 30 per cent for those earning between Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh
- 30 per cent tax rate still applicable for those earning above Rs 15 lakh
- No tax for those earning up to Rs 5 lakh