5 Tax Slabs With Lower Rates For Those Who Surrender Exemptions

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her second Union Budget, she has announced significant income tax cuts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the union budget 2020 today.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her second Union Budget, she has announced significant income tax cuts:

  • Cut to 10 per cent from 20 per cent for those earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh
  • Cut to 15 per cent from 20 per cent for those earning between Rs 7.5 and Rs 10 lakh
  • Cut to 20 per cent from 30 per cent for those earning between Rs 10 and Rs 12.5 lakh
  • Cut to 25 per cent from 30 per cent for those earning between Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 15 lakh
  • 30 per cent tax rate still applicable for those earning above Rs 15 lakh
  • No tax for those earning up to Rs 5 lakh
