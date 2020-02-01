Budget 2020: FDI Into India Increased To $284 Billion During 2014-19: Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said FDI was up to $284 billion during 2014-19 from $190 billion in 2009-14

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country has increased to $284 billion during 2014-19 from $190 billion in previous five years.

"India's FDI got elevated to the level of $284 billion during 2014-19 from $190 billion that came in during the years 2009-14," she said while presenting the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The foreign inflows into India grew 15 per cent to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year.

Services, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, automobile and trading are the sectors which attract maximum foreign inflows.

The government last year relaxed foreign investment norms in sectors such as brand retail trading, coal mining and contract manufacturing.

