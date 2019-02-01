Budget 2019 Proposals Leaked, Allege Opposition Parties

Members of the Telugu Desam Party raised slogans demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Opposition parties in Lok Sabha on Friday protested alleging "leak" of budget proposals to the media before being presented in the House.

Soon after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took her seat, members from opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, alleged that proposals of the interim budget were leaked to the media even before the document was presented in the House.

Some members held placards of news reports about unemployment figures.

Members of the Telugu Desam Party raised slogans in Parliament premises demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Dressed in black as a mark of protest, the TDP members gathered outside Parliament and shouted slogans like 'we want justice' and 'Modi ko hatao, desh ko bachao (remove Modi, save the country)'.

"From day one, we have been demanding for the special status for Andhra Pradesh. It is there in the bifurcation document, but till today they have not fulfilled it. That is why we are protesting," TDP MP T Narasimhan told news agency ANI.

When Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his budget speech said that the government aims to double the income of farmers, opposition members jeered. Members from the Treasury benches thumped desks to drown the protests by the opposition.

