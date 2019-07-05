NDTV's Prannoy Roy Analyses 2019 Union Budget: LIVE Updates

Budget 2019: Dr Roy asks panelists about borrowing from overseas





Savings have gone down, says Ila Patnaik, senior economist. There are policies encouraging foreign portfolios, Ms Patnaik said. Debt was considered more dangerous than foreign portfolios, she said.





We will issue dollar-denominated sovereign debt, the finance minister said. This is a big thing, Ms Patnaik said.





How much money will come in like this, asks Dr Roy.





What we're comfortable with, is Current Account Deficit, Ms Patnaik said. You want investments, so you might be comfortable with 3-4% of capital flows, she added.





Since domestic savings have fallen, private business can't borrow, says TN Ninan. So private investments move in and government savings fall, he said.





Is it a slippery path, asked Dr Roy.





Arvind Vimani says household investment in structures has gone down. Basically, invest directly in housing, etc, has gone down. Black money is connected with this, Arvind Vimani said.