NDTV's Prannoy Roy Analyses 2019 Union Budget: LIVE Updates

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the union budget for the year 2019-20, aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment. This budget was the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second time.
While there were no additional breaks announced in income taxes for the middle class, the government announced a slew of incentives for those looking to buy affordable homes and electric vehicles. Ms Sitharaman also announced new levies of Rs. 2 per litre on petrol and diesel - a move that instantly drew opposition criticism. The country's first full-time Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman delivered one of longest budget speeches at 2 hours 17 minutes.
NDTV's Prannoy Roy and a panel of experts bring you the key takeaways from this year's Union Budget:
Budget 2019: Dr Roy asks panelists about borrowing from overseas
Savings have gone down, says Ila Patnaik, senior economist. There are policies encouraging foreign portfolios, Ms Patnaik said. Debt was considered more dangerous than foreign portfolios, she said.
We will issue dollar-denominated sovereign debt, the finance minister said. This is a big thing, Ms Patnaik said.
How much money will come in like this, asks Dr Roy.
What we're comfortable with, is Current Account Deficit, Ms Patnaik said. You want investments, so you might be comfortable with 3-4% of capital flows, she added.
Since domestic savings have fallen, private business can't borrow, says TN Ninan. So private investments move in and government savings fall, he said.
Is it a slippery path, asked Dr Roy.
Arvind Vimani says household investment in structures has gone down. Basically, invest directly in housing, etc, has gone down. Black money is connected with this, Arvind Vimani said.
We have consistenly been thinking of growing economy without considering needs of people, says Yamini Iyer, president of centre for policy research.
Challenge of MSMEs is how to strengthen the manufacturing sector. How to encourage Indian manufacturer, she says.
Shamika Ravi, member of PM's Economic Advisory Council says to double farmer income, the farmer population has to be half.
Very tough to change the growth of agriculture, which grows at 3% every year, says Dr Roy.
At 8%, it will take 9 years to reach the $5 trillion mark, says Dr Roy.
Real income won't go to $5 trillion, he said.
What was the state of economy before the budget? Dr Roy asks senior journalist TN Ninan
Nirmala Sitharaman had a tough ask on the economy and the budget as well, says TN Ninan. The interim budget put forward revenue targets using revised estimates last year. Last year's base almost collapsed, he said.
Dr Prannoy Roy and his team of experts talk about the link between the Economic Survey and the Union Budget
NDTV's Prannoy Roy and Arvind Vimani, former chief economic advisor talk about the link between the economic survey and the union budget.