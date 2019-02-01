'Everything But True': Akhilesh Yadav On Government's Interim Budget

"The budgetary provisions are a bundle of lies," Akhilesh Yadav said.

The interim budget presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha on Friday evoked mixed reactions from political parties in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the proposals in the budget and said that "this was a budget that would fulfil the dreams of the middle class and take India on the path of becoming 'new India'".

He also said that the budget had taken all sections of the society into consideration. "The budgetary provisions will help the farmers, the labour class, and the Union government needs to be praised for it," he stated.

In contrast, however, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav billed the interim budget as "everything but true".

"The budgetary provisions are a bundle of lies" he said. He also blamed the Narendra Modi government for the "highest unemployment rate in 45 years".

"The youth will avenge the false promises and joblessness in the Lok Sabha elections," Mr Yadav said.