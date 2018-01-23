Budget 2018: Expectations From Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before 2017 budget presentation.
New Delhi: Union Budget 2018-19
will be Narendra Modi government's fifth and last full-fledged budget presentation before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While the budget session of parliament will begin from January 29, the Union Budget will be presented on February 1 around noon. This year's budget session is crucial as it comes after the Modi government made two very big financial decisions in the last couple of years - Demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Serives Tax (GST). Eyes will be set on Mr Jaitley's briefcase and what comes out from it in Budget 2018.