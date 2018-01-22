Government May Increase Import Duty On Certain Power Items To Boost Domestic Manufacturing

Imports of cheap power equipment have been affecting domestic manufacturers as well as created issues for independent power producers in view of poor quality and after sales service.
The Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) in its pre-Budget recommendations have asked the government to remove concessional basic customs duty on imports of certain items in the power sector.
It has also said that various finished products of electrical industry attracts a basic customs duty, ranging
from 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent. However, the same finished products are imported at a concessional basic customs duty of 5 per cent.
