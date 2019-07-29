Mayawati's Party Dismisses Lone Lawmaker In Jharkhand

Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta had on July 26 submitted his resignation to Speaker Dinesh Oraon.

The Jharkhand unit of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday dismissed its lone MLA Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta on alleged anti-party activities, a party leader said.

Mr Mehta has also been accused of neglecting his constituency, Hussainabad, in Palamu district, he said.

The legislator, however, dismissed the allegations and said he was yet to get any intimation in this regard. "The party has dismissed Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta for anti-party activities and indiscipline," BSP's Jharkhand in-charge Chhachu Ram said.

Subal Das, the state unit chief of the BSP, said Mr Mehta did not devote any time to his constituency, and "when people complained, he resorted to drama by resigning from the membership of the Assembly".

Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta had on July 26 submitted his resignation to Speaker Dinesh Oraon, alleging that problems in his constituency have not been solved despite raising them in the Assembly multiple times in the last four-and-a-half years.

The speaker had rejected his resignation, saying his decision to quit the House was taken in haste. Mr Das said that Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta had not informed party's national president Mayawati or Chhachu Ram about his decision.

"The people of his constituency as well as the party workers were annoyed with Kushwaha as he had been maintaining distance from them. The party's state committee held a meeting recently and decided to dismiss him. A letter to this effect has been sent to him," Mr Das insisted. Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta, on his part, said he had never indulged in anti-party activities.

"It is a malicious decision. I have neither got any direction (on dismissal) from the party in-charge nor any letter from the party. I have been visiting my assembly constituency regularly. I have not indulged in anti-party activities," he added.

