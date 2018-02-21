BSF Personnel Killed In Pak Sniper Fire At LoC In Jammu and Kashmir

Constable S K Murmu (28) succumbed to the "critical" injury of the gun shot wound he suffered in the ceasefire violation incident, they said.
He died at the Army hospital in Srinagar around 8:30 pm.
The officials said that Constable Murmu was deployed at a forward defended location (FDL) along the LoC in Karnah sector of the Tangdhar area, when a sniper shot hit him in the stomach around 4:30 pm.
The personnel, who joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2013, hails from the Jamui district in Bihar.