BSF Officer Fires At Colleagues Before Shooting Himself Dead In Tripura

A BSF constable from Andhra Pradesh shot himself dead with his service rifle, after firing at two of his colleagues in a camp at North Tripura district, the police said today

B Durga Rao, 38, was talking to a family member when he suddenly shot at one of his colleagues, Anil Kumar on Friday, SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

Hearing gunfire, another BSF jawan rushed to the spot to overpower him. Following a scuffle, Durga Rao shot at himself and died on the spot, the police added.

The injured soldiers have been taken to a hospital, BSF sources said.

An investigation into the incident is on.

