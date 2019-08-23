BSF Officer And Wife Declared Foreigners In Assam, Tribunal Orders Arrest

The Foreigners Tribunal also ordered the arrest of Muzibur Rahman and his wife.

Two months after a former army soldier was declared a foreigner and sent to a detention camp amid work on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam, a Border Security Force officer and his wife are likely to face similar action on the orders of a foreigners tribunal.

The tribunal at Jorhat has declared Border Security Force Assistant Sub-Inspector Muzibur Rahman and his wife as "foreigners", and ordered the Assam police to arrest them. The development comes at a time when NRC authorities are struggling to meet an August 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Mr Rahman, a resident of Udaypur-Mikipatty in Assam's Golaghat district, is currently posted in Punjab as part of the 144 battalion. According to sources, he and his wife were initially marked as "doubtful voters" by NRC authorities and referred to the Jorhat tribunal.

The BSF officer learnt about the judgment when he returned home on leave in July last week. According to sources, he has moved the Gauhati High Court against the order.

Assam has 100 foreigners tribunals to identify illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh as part of the NRC exercise, and 200 new ones are expected to come up soon. The Supreme Court had earlier extended the NRC deadline by a month to ensure that the final list is free of errors.

In June, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to retired soldier Mohammed Sanaullah after he was declared a foreigner by a Guwahati tribunal and sent to a detention camp in western Assam's Goalpara. The 52-year-old is still fighting the case in court.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.