BSF Jawan Killed As Pak Rangers Attack Patrol In Jammu And Kashmir

A senior Border Security Force officer said that Pakistani Rangers suddenly fired on a BSF patrol in Samba sector, in which constable Tapan Mondal died

All India | | Updated: November 02, 2017 19:35 IST
30 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BSF Jawan Killed As Pak Rangers Attack Patrol In Jammu And Kashmir

The BSF said the jawans effectively returned fire at the Pakistani forces (File)

Jammu:  A BSF jawan was killed when Pakistani Rangers today attacked a patrol of the force along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The BSF effectively retaliated.

"Today, at about 0930 hours, Pakistani Rangers suddenly fired on a BSF patrol in Samba sector," a senior BSF officer said, adding constable Tapan Mondal died in the attack.

On October 31, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing small arms along the Line of Control in Karmara belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

On October 26, Pakistani troops fired using small and heavy weapons at Sher Shakti and Mandhar areas of Kerni sector.
 

Trending

BSFJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................