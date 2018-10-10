BSF Constable Kills Colleague And Flees With His Gun in Assam, Arrested

BSF head constable AR Pal was shot at by his colleague Shiv Yogi Pandey

A Border Security Force head constable was killed and another seriously injured after a constable of the force fired at them from his service rifle on Tuesday. The incident took place at the Lakhipur border outpost in on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam's Karimganj.

According to sources, BSF constable Shiv Yogi Pandey was on duty at Lakhipur border outpost when at around 9:15 pm on Tuesday, he entered into an argument with head constables Ashok Kumar Kangaria and AR Pal of his company.

Pandey opened fire with his Insas rifle and shot nine rounds in which head constable Kangaria died on the spot and AR Pal got seriously injured, sources said.

BSF and Assam police launched a search operation to find the accused

Pandey fled from the outpost with his Insas rifle, two loaded magazines with 40 rounds of live ammunition and a wireless set.

An elaborate search operation was launched by BSF and Assam police after which Pandey was arrested.

Head constable AR Pal has been referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

This is the second case of fratricidal killing in the BSF this month.

On the morning of October 1, BSF constable Jagpreet Singh was killed by his batchmate Ajit Singh at Bal Bharati Public School in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The two had a quarrel the previous night after consuming alcohol.