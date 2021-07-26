BS Yediyurappa Breaks Down: 'It Has Always Been Agni Pariksha For Me'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was speaking at the two-year anniversary of his government.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa broke down today as he spoke at the two-year anniversary of his government, amid strong buzz that the BJP leadership is set to replace him.

"When (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) was Prime Minister he asked me to be a minister at the Centre. But I said I will be in Karnataka," said Mr Yediyurappa in a very emotional address in the Karnataka assembly.

The BJP had grown in Karnataka, the 78-year-old said, appearing to send an appeal to his leadership in Delhi.

"It has always been an agnipariksha (trial by fire) for me. These last two years it was Covid," he said.

Mr Yediyurappa dropped big hints on Sunday that his future as Chief Minister was uncertain. Sources say he may resign today.