BS Yeddyurappa To Sit On Dharna Outside Karnataka Vidhana Soudha

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to sit on dharna at Karnataka Vidhana Soudha

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said this morning that he will sit on dharna along with party cadre in front of Karnataka Vidhana Soudha as the Speaker had not accepted the resignations of the Congress-JDS lawmakers.



"Now we have decided to sit on dharna in front of (Karnataka) Vidhan Soudha at the Gandhi Chowk. We will meet the Governor and the Speaker. According to the Speaker, 5 to 6 persons had submitted their resignation. Then why is he delaying this. He must accept them immediately. I will talk to Ramesh Kumar," he said.

On July 9, Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had said he would act according to the constitution. "The MLAs have not given letters as per law, so they have to come again and give me. Out of 13 resignations, eight are not in order," he said.

The 13-month old Congress-JDS government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 lawmakers from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

If the resignations stand, the Congress-JDS coalition's 118 members in the 224-seat state assembly will come down to 102 and the majority mark will drop from 113 to 105. The BJP has 105 members and the support of the two Independents, which takes its tally to 107.

