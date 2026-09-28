BRS Leaders Detained During Protest Outside Probe Agency Office In Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and MLCs were briefly detained by police today while protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad.

The leaders were demanding clarity on the status of the central agency's investigation linked to Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The protest came two years after the ED carried out searches at 16 locations linked to Ponguleti and others in September 2024 as part of a money-laundering probe.

The opposition party has alleged that the searches were connected to allegations involving Ponguleti's son and a luxury-watch transaction.

BRS leaders questioned why the ED had not publicly clarified the outcome of the investigation or disclosed details of any seizures made during the searches.

Senior BRS leader KT Rama Rao criticised what he described as the agency's silence on the matter and alleged a "Congress-BJP nexus".

During the protest, police briefly detained several BRS legislators and leaders outside the ED office.

Later, police allowed BRS MLAs Sanjay Kumar and KP Vivekanand, along with MLCs Shambipur Raju, Naveen and Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, to enter the ED office and meet officials.

Meanwhile, BRS workers continued their protest outside the premises, raising slogans against Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.