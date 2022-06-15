Sachin Pilot Detained Amid Protests Over Rahul Gandhi's Questioning

Several Congress workers were also detained from outside the party headquartersand the ED office.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot was today detained amid huge protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi appeared today before the probe agency for the third consecutive day of questioning.

Several Congress workers were also detained from outside the party headquarters and the ED office where they held demonstrations and chanted slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi. Videos showed some of the Youth Congress and Mahila Congress workers being dragged and taken away in buses.